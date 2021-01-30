THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.02 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00011132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $592.56 million and $97.02 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00048480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00131460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00066129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00065846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00035041 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

