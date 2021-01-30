Thore Cash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58,641.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $16,167.96 and $58,641.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.78 or 0.00386253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

