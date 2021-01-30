Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $16,538.90 and $62,174.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00391715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

