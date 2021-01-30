ThoreCoin (THR) Price Reaches $6,649.92 on Major Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $6,649.92 or 0.19511002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $576.45 million and $37,370.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00065038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,173.93 or 0.91464958 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

