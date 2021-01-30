ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches Market Cap of $568.31 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $6,555.99 or 0.19497771 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $568.31 million and $28,665.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034944 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

