ThoreNext (THX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,163.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $3,163.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.32 or 0.00913409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.02 or 0.04612328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018650 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

