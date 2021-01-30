Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

