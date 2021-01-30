ThreeFold (TFT) Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One ThreeFold token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $999,942.92 and $9,603.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00131894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066147 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.17 or 0.95349743 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

