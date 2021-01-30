Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 394,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,595,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,610,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,335,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

THBR opened at $11.24 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

