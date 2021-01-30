TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.43 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002000 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $36.46 million and $4.43 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00914362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.29 or 0.04715868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018594 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00028254 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

