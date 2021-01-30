Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 154.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tivity Health by 45.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.