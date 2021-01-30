Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TIX stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.45. TIX has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

