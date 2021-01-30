TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $883,167.69 and approximately $349,974.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.90 or 0.99944264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00023577 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,926,481 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.