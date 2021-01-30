TOKPIE Reaches Market Cap of $243,988.46 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $243,988.46 and $289.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 53.8% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000106 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

