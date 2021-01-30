Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $95.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $109.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TOELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.