Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $998.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $90.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahily acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 680 shares of company stock worth $45,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

