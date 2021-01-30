TON Token (TON) Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One TON Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. TON Token has a market cap of $506,990.92 and approximately $59,760.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TON Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,913.73 or 0.90691038 BTC.

About TON Token

TON Token’s launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org

TON Token Token Trading

TON Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.