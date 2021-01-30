TONToken (TON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $567,928.01

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One TONToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. TONToken has a market cap of $567,928.01 and approximately $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00260546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064183 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,370.61 or 0.90974847 BTC.

About TONToken

TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TONToken’s official website is toncommunity.org

Buying and Selling TONToken

TONToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TONToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TONToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TONToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

