Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.21

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.21 and traded as high as $87.46. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) shares last traded at $85.84, with a volume of 185,786 shares changing hands.

TIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$89.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.21.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$921.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7149215 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$255,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,653,240. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

