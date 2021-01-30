Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.49

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $16.10. Torstar shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 19,232 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.49.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.