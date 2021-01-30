TouchCon (TOC) Achieves Market Cap of $561,065.73

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded up 171.8% against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $561,065.73 and $18,375.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00084180 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003452 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012651 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

