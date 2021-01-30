Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 29,729,180 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.36.

Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

