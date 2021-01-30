Traceability Chain (TAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $63.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $63.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00088247 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003349 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012626 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

