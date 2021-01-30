Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

TCLAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Transcontinental stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

