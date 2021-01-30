TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 127.9% in January

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 127.9% from the December 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.04. 702,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.