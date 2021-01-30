TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.43

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.43 and traded as high as $80.00. TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £58.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.43.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.