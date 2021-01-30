Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.22. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 137,814 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $768.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the period. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.