TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $563,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in TransUnion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

