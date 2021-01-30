TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.
TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
Shares of TRU stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $563,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in TransUnion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.
