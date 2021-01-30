Travala.com Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.86 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Travala.com has a market cap of $78.10 million and $7.86 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00004912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035377 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,331,017 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

