TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 1,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22.

About TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

