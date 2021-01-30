Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $2.21. Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 22,930 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.96 million and a PE ratio of 280.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total transaction of C$85,598.16.

About Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

