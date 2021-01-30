Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.22

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.22 and traded as low as $54.98. Trend Micro shares last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 1,816 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $407.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.69 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

