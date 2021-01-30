Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.20. Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,193,867 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.23.

Get Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$187.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.