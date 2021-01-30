TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,507. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.59. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 761,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 199,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.