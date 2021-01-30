Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

