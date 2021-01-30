Trinity Network Credit Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $71,921.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $223,494.62 and approximately $71,921.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00065038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,173.93 or 0.91464958 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.