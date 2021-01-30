Tripio (TRIO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $1.46 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tripio Token Profile

TRIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

