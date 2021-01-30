Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Triton International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nesco and Triton International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 1.42 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -10.58 Triton International $1.35 billion 2.36 $352.69 million $4.57 10.14

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triton International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nesco has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triton International has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nesco and Triton International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00 Triton International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nesco currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential downside of 24.54%. Triton International has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Triton International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triton International is more favorable than Nesco.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and Triton International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -3.65% N/A -4.34% Triton International 22.11% 15.93% 3.30%

Summary

Triton International beats Nesco on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2019, its total fleet consisted of 3.6 million containers and chassis representing 6.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 6.9 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

