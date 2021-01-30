Trittium (TRTT) Market Capitalization Hits $6.44 Million

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Trittium has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $41,052.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trittium has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00131314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00263943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,037.70 or 0.90953875 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc

Buying and Selling Trittium

Trittium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trittium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

