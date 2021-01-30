TriumphX (TRIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and $1.11 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00130513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00261121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00064561 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,861.14 or 0.92830469 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

