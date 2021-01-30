trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRVG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

