Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 41.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $572,196.54 and $44.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 200.9% higher against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,835.28 or 1.00242993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00023428 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

