TRON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $2.33 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

