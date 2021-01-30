TROY (TROY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.68 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TROY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $41.77 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
TROY Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “
Buying and Selling TROY
TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
