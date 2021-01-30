True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,109.00

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market capitalization of $154,877.39 and $3,109.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 77.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00066474 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00262547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065200 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,166.72 or 0.90872321 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Seigniorage Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

