TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $175,270.84

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $175,270.84 and $7,589.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.14 or 0.00845484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.57 or 0.04203343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018091 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

