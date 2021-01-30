TrueFeedBack Reaches One Day Volume of $308,237.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $308,237.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00068929 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.55 or 0.00901871 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00051532 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005773 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,598.08 or 0.04611272 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00028325 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018425 BTC.
About TrueFeedBack
.
According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “
TrueFeedBack Coin Trading
TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
