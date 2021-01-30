TrueFlip 24-Hour Volume Hits $904.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $880,708.27 and approximately $904.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

