TrueFlip Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $878,721.33 and $156.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00911436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.60 or 0.04564566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019262 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

