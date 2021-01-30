Truegame Trading Up 27.4% Over Last Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $88,839.94 and approximately $4,180.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.80 or 0.00914295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.24 or 0.04630401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028224 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.